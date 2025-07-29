Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in hotel room

Deepak confessed to killing Shiba with her own dupatta

Deepak was tracked down and arrested soon after. He admitted to killing Shiba with her own dupatta, telling police he felt pressured by marriage talks and religious differences between them.

The couple had been together for over 10 years but things had fallen apart recently.

Shiba's mother had already filed a complaint against Deepak before the body was found, accusing him of luring her daughter to the hotel.

Deepak is now in custody as the investigation continues.