Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in hotel room
Shiba, a 32-year-old insurance advisor from Delhi, was found strangled to death in a Faridabad hotel room on July 25. She had checked in with her longtime boyfriend, Deepak.
When she missed checkout, staff called police, who discovered her body showing clear signs of strangulation.
Security footage revealed Deepak leaving the hotel alone earlier that morning.
Deepak confessed to killing Shiba with her own dupatta
Deepak was tracked down and arrested soon after. He admitted to killing Shiba with her own dupatta, telling police he felt pressured by marriage talks and religious differences between them.
The couple had been together for over 10 years but things had fallen apart recently.
Shiba's mother had already filed a complaint against Deepak before the body was found, accusing him of luring her daughter to the hotel.
Deepak is now in custody as the investigation continues.