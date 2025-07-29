Next Article
Kerala to vaccinate students against cervical cancer
Kerala is gearing up to give the HPV vaccine to all Class 11 and 12 students, hoping to make cervical cancer a thing of the past.
Health Minister Veena George says this move supports the Chief Minister's goal of a cervical cancer-free Kerala.
The vaccine works best for ages 9-14 but can be given up to age 26, so older teens still benefit.
Schools will help spread the word
A technical committee will soon decide how the rollout happens, and schools will help spread the word with an awareness campaign for students and parents.
This vaccination push is just one part of Kerala's bigger plan against cancer—including early screenings and better treatment access through programs like 'Arogyam Anandam Akattam Arbudam,' which has already reached over 17 lakh people.