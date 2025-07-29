DRDO's Pralay missile test shows India's defense tech is strong

Pralay is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile that can travel up to 400km. Thanks to its advanced tech—like a two-stage solid motor and smart guidance system—it can change direction mid-flight to dodge defenses and land with high precision.

Enhances India's strike capabilities

Pralay boosts India's ability to respond quickly in tense situations.

Built entirely in India, it's designed for precise strikes on key enemy sites like radar stations or airbases.

This test run isn't just about firepower—it shows India's push for self-reliance and modern defense is paying off.