DRDO's Pralay missile test shows India's defense tech is strong
On July 28 and 29, 2025, India's DRDO pulled off back-to-back successful tests of the Pralay missile from Odisha.
Both launches hit their targets with impressive accuracy, showing the missile is ready for action and its tech works as planned.
Pralay can fly up to 400km
Pralay is a short-range, surface-to-surface missile that can travel up to 400km.
Thanks to its advanced tech—like a two-stage solid motor and smart guidance system—it can change direction mid-flight to dodge defenses and land with high precision.
Enhances India's strike capabilities
Pralay boosts India's ability to respond quickly in tense situations.
Built entirely in India, it's designed for precise strikes on key enemy sites like radar stations or airbases.
This test run isn't just about firepower—it shows India's push for self-reliance and modern defense is paying off.