Kathua encounter: Search on for suspected infiltrators
On July 28, a woman in Kathua's Hiranagar area reported seeing three armed men, setting off a large-scale search by security forces.
This happened just hours after Indian forces took down three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists near Srinagar's Dachigam National Park in a joint Army operation.
Forensics examining what was recovered from slain militants
Security is tight in Kathua as teams look for the suspected infiltrators.
The earlier encounter—called Operation Mahadev—was based on intel and technical surveillance, ending with the militants being killed and weapons seized.
Forensics are now examining what was recovered since one of those killed was linked to April's deadly Pahalgam attack.