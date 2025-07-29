Kerala HC takes serious note of dog bite cases

Next hearing on this matter is on August 4

To actually fix things, the court wants local officials like Gram Panchayat Secretaries held directly responsible for stray dog incidents.

Euthanasia is off the table; instead, an interim committee will oversee action plans.

The court has also asked police for data on reported attacks and wants updates on deaths and compensation paid.

The next hearing is set for August 4, so this issue isn't going away anytime soon.