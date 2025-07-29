Next Article
Kerala HC takes serious note of dog bite cases
Stray dog attacks are on the rise in Kerala, and the High Court is now stepping up to find real solutions.
After a law student was bitten and pushed for stricter animal control, the court said it's time to put people's safety first—while still respecting animal rights—especially since recent rabies cases have caused concern.
Next hearing on this matter is on August 4
To actually fix things, the court wants local officials like Gram Panchayat Secretaries held directly responsible for stray dog incidents.
Euthanasia is off the table; instead, an interim committee will oversee action plans.
The court has also asked police for data on reported attacks and wants updates on deaths and compensation paid.
The next hearing is set for August 4, so this issue isn't going away anytime soon.