Mumbai's Aqua Line metro to get pedestrian subways: Details here
Mumbai's Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) is gearing up for its full launch in August, promising easier commutes across the city.
Stretching 33.5km from Aarey to Cuffe Parade with 27 stations at hotspots like Mumbai Central and Churchgate, it's already drawing about 60,000 daily riders on its partial stretch from Aarey to Worli's Acharya Atre Chowk—and that number's only expected to grow.
Proposed 1km-long subway
To make hopping on the metro even simpler, officials are planning new pedestrian subways within a short walk (500m-1km) of stations, complete with escalators and lifts.
One big highlight: a proposed 1km-long subway linking Acharya Atre Chowk station with Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Coastal Road's parking facility.
More details are coming soon in a Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected in four months.
```