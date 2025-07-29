Mumbai's Aqua Line metro to get pedestrian subways: Details here India Jul 29, 2025

Mumbai's Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) is gearing up for its full launch in August, promising easier commutes across the city.

Stretching 33.5km from Aarey to Cuffe Parade with 27 stations at hotspots like Mumbai Central and Churchgate, it's already drawing about 60,000 daily riders on its partial stretch from Aarey to Worli's Acharya Atre Chowk—and that number's only expected to grow.