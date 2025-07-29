SC issues contempt notices to petitioner, lawyers over bias claims India Jul 29, 2025

The Supreme Court has sent contempt notices to a petitioner and his lawyers for accusing a Telangana High Court judge of bias.

This all started when they challenged the court's decision to drop a criminal case against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, which involved the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Supreme Court made it clear that judges and lawyers need protection from baseless accusations.