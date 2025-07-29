Next Article
SC issues contempt notices to petitioner, lawyers over bias claims
The Supreme Court has sent contempt notices to a petitioner and his lawyers for accusing a Telangana High Court judge of bias.
This all started when they challenged the court's decision to drop a criminal case against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, which involved the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Supreme Court made it clear that judges and lawyers need protection from baseless accusations.
Petitioner asked to explain, apologize
Chief Justice B R Gavai's bench didn't let the petitioner or his legal team simply take back their claims—they've been asked to explain themselves and offer a formal apology instead.
The notice is returnable by August 11, 2025.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented CM Reddy.