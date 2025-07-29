Andaman islands push for UNESCO tag for natural sites
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are pushing to get four of their coolest natural spots on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List: Barren Island (India's only active volcano), Narcondam Island (home to the rare Narcondam Hornbill), Baratang's mud volcanoes, and the natural rock bridge at Shaheed Dweep.
The goal? Show off what makes these islands unique, while building up eco-friendly tourism.
These places aren't just pretty—they're vital for biodiversity and geology in India.
The local administration is teaming up with scientists to document everything and plan carefully, so any development protects nature.
As Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar puts it, this move could help both conservation efforts and local communities by bringing in sustainable tourism—while making sure these wonders stick around for future generations.