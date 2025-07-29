Next Article
Jaipur sees heaviest rainfall in a decade
Jaipur just saw its biggest single-day rainfall in over 10 years—111mm on July 28.
Streets quickly turned into streams, making traffic a headache and leaving parts of the city waterlogged.
Thankfully, despite all the chaos, there haven't been any major accidents reported.
More rain records broken in Rajasthan
It wasn't just Jaipur—Ramganj Mandi in Kota got an even bigger soaking at 242mm.
Flooding led to schools closing in Alwar and Bundi on July 29.
In Pipaliya village, about 100 people had to be rescued from rising waters.
Rivers are overflowing too; six gates of Bisalpur Dam were opened and water level alerts are out for several districts.