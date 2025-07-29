Jaipur sees heaviest rainfall in a decade

More rain records broken in Rajasthan

It wasn't just Jaipur—Ramganj Mandi in Kota got an even bigger soaking at 242mm.

Flooding led to schools closing in Alwar and Bundi on July 29.

In Pipaliya village, about 100 people had to be rescued from rising waters.

Rivers are overflowing too; six gates of Bisalpur Dam were opened and water level alerts are out for several districts.