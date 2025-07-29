Next Article
Patna underwater after heavy rain, trains running as usual
Patna woke up to flooded streets on Tuesday after non-stop heavy rain.
Even important spots like the Bihar Legislative Assembly are underwater, and people are having to wade through murky roads while watching out for open drains and exposed wires.
Despite the chaos on the roads, trains are still running as usual.
Residents say this happens every year
Many residents are calling out the Patna Municipal Corporation for not fixing drainage problems, saying this mess happens every year.
One local shared worries about hidden dangers under the water—like live wires and potholes.
With rivers rising above danger marks nearby, things could get worse: the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for more heavy rain and storms in Patna over the next couple of days.