Weapons from Pahalgam attack linked to Pakistani terrorists: Amit Shah

Operation revealed international terror network

The operation took out Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran—accused of killing 26 civilians in Baisan Valley.

Investigators connected them through encrypted chats and tips from earlier detainees.

Forensics in Chandigarh confirmed the seized guns—a Romanian Model 90, a Russian AKM 7.62 hybrid, and an American M4 Commando—were used in the attack.

Officials now say these findings point to a wider international terror network, with ongoing efforts to trace smuggling routes and tighten security.