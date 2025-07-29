Weapons from Pahalgam attack linked to Pakistani terrorists: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that weapons used in the recent Pahalgam attack were linked to Pakistani terrorists.
The breakthrough came after 'Operation Mahadev,' where security forces tracked down and eliminated three suspects near Srinagar.
Operation revealed international terror network
The operation took out Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran—accused of killing 26 civilians in Baisan Valley.
Investigators connected them through encrypted chats and tips from earlier detainees.
Forensics in Chandigarh confirmed the seized guns—a Romanian Model 90, a Russian AKM 7.62 hybrid, and an American M4 Commando—were used in the attack.
Officials now say these findings point to a wider international terror network, with ongoing efforts to trace smuggling routes and tighten security.