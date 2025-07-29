Kerala man arrested for raping daughter, causing her pregnancy
In Kasaragod, Kerala, a 48-year-old man was arrested for raping his 15-year-old daughter, which led to her becoming pregnant.
The situation came to light when the girl unexpectedly gave birth at home on July 23 and needed urgent hospital care for heavy bleeding.
Hospital staff quickly informed police, and during questioning, the father—who had been brought back from the Gulf—admitted to the assault while under the influence of alcohol.
Accused charged under POCSO Act
Police have collected DNA samples as part of their investigation and charged the accused under the POCSO Act.
The girl's mother said she had no idea about her daughter's pregnancy.
After receiving medical care, the girl was discharged from hospital, while her newborn has been placed with the Child Welfare Committee for protection.
Authorities are focusing on gathering evidence and making sure both mother and child are safe as legal proceedings move forward.