Arming people won't solve problems, says Nagaon group

Policy defended by Assam CM

NNS Secretary Birinchi Bora argued that arming residents just shifts focus from real development needs.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the policy as a response to long-standing demands for self-protection in places like Rupahi and Dhing, even announcing an online portal for license applications soon.

Still, Bora warned this could stir up tensions between communities and called for solutions that actually address people's core needs.