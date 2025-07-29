Arming people won't solve problems, says Nagaon group
The Nagaon Nagarik Sabha (NNS) isn't happy with Assam's latest move to give arms licenses to indigenous people in "vulnerable and remote" areas—a policy cleared by the state cabinet on May 28.
At a protest rally, NNS urged the government to focus on basics like irrigation, land rights, and jobs instead of encouraging locals to arm themselves.
Policy defended by Assam CM
NNS Secretary Birinchi Bora argued that arming residents just shifts focus from real development needs.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the policy as a response to long-standing demands for self-protection in places like Rupahi and Dhing, even announcing an online portal for license applications soon.
Still, Bora warned this could stir up tensions between communities and called for solutions that actually address people's core needs.