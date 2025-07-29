Next Article
Ujani dam nearly full, water released to prevent overflow
Ujani Dam in Solapur is nearly at max capacity—97% full—thanks to intense rainfall in the Bhima river area.
To avoid overflow, officials have started releasing water at 70,000 cubic feet per second, which is earlier than they usually do (the dam typically fills up by August 15).
Ujani Dam is lifeline for Solapur, Pune, Satara districts
Ujani Dam isn't just a big reservoir—it's a lifeline for Solapur, Pune, and Satara districts.
Executive engineer Raosaheb More explained that the extra rain upstream in Pune caused the rapid rise.
By releasing water now, they're making sure there's no flooding while still keeping supplies steady for everyone who depends on it.