Pahalgam terror attack: 3 LeT terrorists killed in joint operation India Jul 29, 2025

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack in April were killed in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police—an effort called "Operation Mahadev."

Home Minister Amit Shah shared that the men—Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—were identified with help from four people, including two arrested by the NIA who had supplied them.