Pahalgam terror attack: 3 LeT terrorists killed in joint operation
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack in April were killed in a joint operation by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police—an effort called "Operation Mahadev."
Home Minister Amit Shah shared that the men—Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—were identified with help from four people, including two arrested by the NIA who had supplied them.
Evidence wraps up major chapter in investigation
Ballistic tests matched weapons found on these men to those used in the April 22 attack that left 26 dead.
This solid evidence wraps up a major chapter in the investigation and marks a strong step forward for counter-terror efforts.