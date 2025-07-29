Why Andaman quake didn't trigger tsunami alert

Tsunamis happen when the ocean floor shifts up or down and pushes lots of water. This quake mostly caused sideways movement deep underground—so there wasn't enough vertical shift to trigger a tsunami like in 2004.

Preparedness, distance from land also helped

The epicenter was far from densely populated areas, and local teams were well-prepared for emergencies.

Thanks to these factors, there was little damage and no need for panic this time around.