Bihar voter list: SC asks parties to collect evidence
The Supreme Court has asked Bihar's opposition parties to collect real evidence if people have been wrongly left out of the voter list.
This follows the Election Commission's big revision, which cut about 65 lakh names—mostly for reasons like death, moving away, or duplicate entries.
People still had a 30-day window to appeal.
What the court said
If tons of voters end up unfairly excluded, the Supreme Court says it will step in.
The SIR process is massive—it covers nearly everyone who can vote and is meant to clean up old records and reflect today's population.
The court also told the EC to accept Aadhaar and voter IDs as valid proof for getting back on the list.
With state elections coming up, this could shape how fair voting looks in Bihar—and maybe even set new rules for future elections across India.