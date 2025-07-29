Bihar voter list: SC asks parties to collect evidence

What the court said

If tons of voters end up unfairly excluded, the Supreme Court says it will step in.

The SIR process is massive—it covers nearly everyone who can vote and is meant to clean up old records and reflect today's population.

The court also told the EC to accept Aadhaar and voter IDs as valid proof for getting back on the list.

With state elections coming up, this could shape how fair voting looks in Bihar—and maybe even set new rules for future elections across India.