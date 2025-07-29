India is mining its coal waste for rare earth elements

Tests at power plants like Singareni and Neyveli found REEs in surprising amounts—up to 2100 mg/kg in some spots, including lots of yttrium (a big deal for electronics). This means India's trash could potentially be a valuable resource for technology.

Potentially boost local jobs and help India build supply chain

Coal India Limited and partners are now working on new ways to pull these elements out of waste right here at home.

If it works, it could potentially boost local jobs and help India build its own supply chain for future tech.

