India is mining its coal waste for rare earth elements
India is digging into its coal waste—think fly ash and leftover rock—to find rare earth elements (REEs) needed for things like smartphones, EVs, and clean energy.
The National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), approved on January 29, 2025, with ₹100 crore, is leading the charge to make India less dependent on imports for these crucial materials.
Power plants show surprising amounts of REEs
Tests at power plants like Singareni and Neyveli found REEs in surprising amounts—up to 2100 mg/kg in some spots, including lots of yttrium (a big deal for electronics).
This means India's trash could potentially be a valuable resource for technology.
Potentially boost local jobs and help India build supply chain
Coal India Limited and partners are now working on new ways to pull these elements out of waste right here at home.
If it works, it could potentially boost local jobs and help India build its own supply chain for future tech.
