Gurugram contractor beats up migrant worker in viral video
A disturbing video from Gurugram's Sector 37C has gone viral, showing a contractor violently attacking a migrant worker in June 2023.
The clip captures the worker pleading for mercy while people nearby argue, highlighting the challenges faced by migrant workers.
FIR filed, 4 arrested
After the video surfaced, police quickly filed an FIR and have arrested four people linked to the assault. Efforts are still on to catch everyone involved.
The incident has seemingly sparked fresh conversations about protecting migrant workers and holding those responsible truly accountable.