Mumbai's flood mix-up raises brain infection risk: Know the details
Mumbai's heavy rains have led to a rise in neurocysticercosis—a brain infection caused by pork tapeworm larvae that sneak in through contaminated food or water.
With floodwaters mixing sewage into supplies, the risk is higher, especially in crowded areas.
How can this brain infection affect you?
This infection can mess with your brain, causing seizures, headaches, confusion, and even vision issues.
If ignored, it can get serious—think swelling or stroke-like symptoms.
Key precautions to take
Washing hands after using the toilet, drinking clean water, and scrubbing veggies really matter right now.
Cooking pork helps with some tapeworms but not this one—so focus on hygiene while Mumbai deals with the floods.