Yemen businessman's family dismisses rumors of nurse Nimisha's death sentence revocation India Jul 29, 2025

The family of Tallal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni businessman murdered in 2017, says rumors about Indian nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence being revoked are "baseless."

Abdul Fattah Mahdi, Tallal's brother, stressed that only their family can accept any blood money under Yemeni law and made it clear: "Tallal's blood will not become merchandise in a negotiation bazaar."

He's urging authorities to carry out the court-ordered execution and has dismissed outside negotiations as unauthorized.