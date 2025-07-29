Next Article
Road accident victim dies after hospital staff ignore him
A road accident victim named Sunil died at a Meerut hospital after reportedly being left unattended by staff.
CCTV footage showed two junior doctors asleep while Sunil was bleeding, and a viral video captured a woman trying to wake them up.
His family believes he might have survived if he'd gotten help sooner.
Doctors suspended, hospital under investigation
Both doctors have been suspended, and the hospital is under investigation for possible negligence.
The principal confirmed an official probe is underway, and the district magistrate has stepped in to look into the family's complaints and how things were handled that night.