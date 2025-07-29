Next Article
Delhi under red alert for rain, traffic a nightmare
Delhi and the eastern NCR are under a red alert after the IMD warned of intense monsoon rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.
Several parts of the city saw up to 8mm of rain in just one day, with spots like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Patel Nagar, and Rohini dealing with serious waterlogging.
Temperature dips to 26.8°C
The downpour made morning traffic a nightmare—think long jams in areas like Panchkuian Road and Mukherjee Nagar.
While the temperature dipped to 26.8°C and humidity hit 70%, air quality stayed decent (AQI: 87).
IMD says more scattered rain is likely until August 3, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid unnecessary travel if you can.