SC to hear petitions against Bihar voter list update
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against Bihar's massive voter list update, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), on August 12.
This process, launched by the Election Commission, involves ensuring only eligible voters are included—removing names that shouldn't be there and adding those who should.
Process could impact who gets to vote
With assembly elections coming up, this revision could impact who gets to vote in one of India's most politically active states.
The Supreme Court has warned it will step in if lots of people are unfairly left out, saying it's closely watching for any mass exclusions.
For young voters especially, these updates matter—because your right to vote depends on being counted accurately.