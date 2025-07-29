Indian forces eliminate terrorists behind Pahalgam attack in Kashmir
Indian forces have taken down the three foreign terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which tragically killed 26 people.
The mastermind, Suleiman Shah (also known as Hashim Musa), along with Abu Hamza and Yasir, were tracked to a tent near Mahadev Peak and killed on July 28 during "Operation Mahadev" near Srinagar.
Operation was based on 2 weeks of intelligence work
This mission was the result of two weeks of careful intelligence work—including intercepting encrypted Chinese satellite phone calls used by the group.
Once located, security teams moved quickly; the encounter lasted just minutes.
Weapons like AK rifles, an M4 carbine, and grenades were recovered from the site.
With these men gone, it is believed that further planned attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have been stopped for now.