Indian forces eliminate terrorists behind Pahalgam attack in Kashmir

Operation was based on 2 weeks of intelligence work

This mission was the result of two weeks of careful intelligence work—including intercepting encrypted Chinese satellite phone calls used by the group.

Once located, security teams moved quickly; the encounter lasted just minutes.

Weapons like AK rifles, an M4 carbine, and grenades were recovered from the site.

With these men gone, it is believed that further planned attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have been stopped for now.