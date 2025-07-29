Sukma encounter: 2 Maoists killed, weapons recovered

225 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh this year

This encounter is part of ongoing efforts to push back against Naxalite groups in Chhattisgarh.

So far this year, 225 Naxals have been killed statewide, with a huge majority—208—falling in Bastar division (including Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada).

Security operations are likely to continue until the region is free from insurgent violence.