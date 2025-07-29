Next Article
Sukma encounter: 2 Maoists killed, weapons recovered
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district carried out an anti-Naxal operation on Monday.
The joint team—made up of the STF, DRG, and CRPF—acted on fresh intelligence about Maoist activity in the area.
225 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh this year
This encounter is part of ongoing efforts to push back against Naxalite groups in Chhattisgarh.
So far this year, 225 Naxals have been killed statewide, with a huge majority—208—falling in Bastar division (including Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada).
Security operations are likely to continue until the region is free from insurgent violence.