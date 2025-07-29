Teesta river overflows, floods NH-10; Sikkim travel hit

Several roads buried under debris

Landslides have blocked key routes like Sevoke-Rangpo and parts of NH-10 between Singtam and Rangpo.

In Gangtok district, several roads—including Singtam-Dikchu—are shut due to landslides, while a big one in Pakyong has completely cut off access there.

Mudslides in Gangtok even buried parked two-wheelers under debris.

Local teams are working hard to clear things up, but getting around right now is tough.