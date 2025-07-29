Next Article
Teesta river overflows, floods NH-10; Sikkim travel hit
Heavy rains since July 27 have caused the Teesta river to overflow, breaking its embankment at 29 Mile and flooding NH-10—the main road linking Sikkim with West Bengal.
Travel is basically on pause here, with officials urging everyone to avoid NH-10 until things are fixed and the water goes down.
Several roads buried under debris
Landslides have blocked key routes like Sevoke-Rangpo and parts of NH-10 between Singtam and Rangpo.
In Gangtok district, several roads—including Singtam-Dikchu—are shut due to landslides, while a big one in Pakyong has completely cut off access there.
Mudslides in Gangtok even buried parked two-wheelers under debris.
Local teams are working hard to clear things up, but getting around right now is tough.