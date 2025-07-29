SC to decide if governors take too long to approve bills

Will SC set clear deadlines for governors to act on bills?

This case could finally set clear deadlines for governors to act on bills—something that's been a big source of political gridlock.

If the Supreme Court enforces stricter timelines, it means less stalling and more accountability in how laws get approved across India.

For anyone interested in how democracy works (and why things sometimes move so slowly), this decision could make a real difference in keeping government processes fair and efficient.