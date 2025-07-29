SC to decide if governors take too long to approve bills
The Supreme Court is set to start hearings on whether governors are taking too long to approve state assembly bills.
A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, has asked the Centre and states for their views by August 12.
The first step will be addressing preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of the reference, as some states have pushed back.
Will SC set clear deadlines for governors to act on bills?
This case could finally set clear deadlines for governors to act on bills—something that's been a big source of political gridlock.
If the Supreme Court enforces stricter timelines, it means less stalling and more accountability in how laws get approved across India.
For anyone interested in how democracy works (and why things sometimes move so slowly), this decision could make a real difference in keeping government processes fair and efficient.