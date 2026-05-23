Bengaluru entrepreneur Sanjay Ramakrishnan praises women auto drivers' calmer driving

Online discussion broadens to road safety

Ramakrishnan described rides with women as "refreshing," mentioning they drove newer electric autos, followed rules, rarely honked, and were careful around potholes and pedestrians.

Others chimed in online from cities like Chennai and Dehradun, sharing similar positive stories and praising the professionalism of women auto drivers.

The discussion has grown into a broader look at road safety and passenger comfort in Indian cities.