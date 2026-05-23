Bengaluru entrepreneur Sanjay Ramakrishnan praises women auto drivers' calmer driving
A Bengaluru entrepreneur, Sanjay Ramakrishnan, got people talking after he shared his experiences riding with women auto drivers.
He noticed their driving was calmer and more considerate compared to some male drivers, who he said often sped, honked a lot, and broke traffic rules.
His post quickly grabbed attention and kicked off a wider conversation about how driving habits impact daily commutes.
Online discussion broadens to road safety
Ramakrishnan described rides with women as "refreshing," mentioning they drove newer electric autos, followed rules, rarely honked, and were careful around potholes and pedestrians.
Others chimed in online from cities like Chennai and Dehradun, sharing similar positive stories and praising the professionalism of women auto drivers.
The discussion has grown into a broader look at road safety and passenger comfort in Indian cities.