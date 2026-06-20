Bengaluru evening downpour floods Whitefield, Mahadevapura and Varthur neighborhoods
Bengaluru, India, got drenched on Saturday evening as heavy rain flooded key areas like Whitefield, Mahadevapura, and Varthur.
Major roads, including HAL Airport Road and Varthur Road, were left with knee-deep water, making it tough for people to get around.
To make matters worse, vehicle breakdowns during rush hour and an overflowing stormwater drain added to the chaos.
Hebbal video shows officer clearing water
Stretches like KEB Junction and Siddapura Road were also hit hard, with some apartment complexes getting flooded too.
Many locals voiced their frustration online about the slow response from civic officials, even as updates about water clearance elsewhere rolled in.
A video of a traffic officer clearing water by hand near Hebbal went viral, capturing just how disruptive the evening was for commuters across the city.