Bengaluru-made Vande Bharat sleeper train ready for launch
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, built in Bengaluru, is almost ready to roll out.
Designed for long trips over 800km, it's a big step up from the usual chair-car models and promises more comfort for overnight journeys.
The 16-coach train is currently at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, stationed temporarily as part of the rollout process, with further technical checks, inspections, and approvals pending before it enters service.
What else to know:
The Northern Railway zone is likely to run this new sleeper, boosting travel options across northern and western India.
Before passengers climb aboard, the train has to pass safety tests like braking and compatibility checks.
Even if it starts off at lower speeds due to ongoing upgrades, Indian Railways plans to build around 10 of these by March 2026—showing just how much Bengaluru is shaping the future of Indian rail travel.