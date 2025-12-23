Protests erupt in India over 'blasphemy' killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh
India has seen widespread protests after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh, was killed on December 18 following blasphemy accusations.
Demonstrations led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took place outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and spread to Hyderabad and Tinsukia, Assam, putting extra pressure on both countries' diplomatic ties.
What's happening between India and Bangladesh?
As protests turned tense—with clashes reported—Bangladesh arrested 10 people linked to Das's killing.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh condemned vandalism at its diplomatic sites in India and asked for better security.
Both governments say they're keeping a close eye on things and are committed to protecting their missions.
The incident has also sparked fresh worries about religious tensions in the region.