Delhi's new school fee law: What you need to know

Why does this matter for students and parents?

The law puts parents directly on the decision-making team at each school and lets them collectively veto unfair hikes.

Schools must show audited accounts before asking for more money, or risk heavy fines (up to ₹10 lakh) and even losing recognition if they break the rules.

Plus, schools can't punish students over unpaid fees or withhold report cards anymore.

While this move follows Supreme Court guidelines against profiteering, it doesn't undo recent fee hikes—so families will still feel some pinch unless enforcement is strong.