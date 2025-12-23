Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for missions

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday over security concerns of its diplomatic missions in India. The move comes after protests were held outside Bangladeshi missions in New Delhi and Siliguri, West Bengal. The ministry condemned "premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments," which jeopardizes the safety of personnel and violates mutual respect and peace principles.

Diplomatic tensions Protests in India and Bangladesh's response A major protest by Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu groups was held near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. The protest was against alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. Protesters breached barricades, leading to police intervention. In response to these incidents, Bangladesh summoned the Indian envoy over security concerns affecting its missions in India.

Visa suspension Bangladesh's visa operations suspended amid security concerns Bangladesh has also reportedly suspended visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri due to security concerns. The assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Tripura also announced a similar suspension after protests outside its mission on Sunday. This diplomatic row comes against the backdrop of strained India-Bangladesh ties, which have been affected by various factors, including former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court and Bangladesh seeking her handover from India.