Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for missions
What's the story
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday over security concerns of its diplomatic missions in India. The move comes after protests were held outside Bangladeshi missions in New Delhi and Siliguri, West Bengal. The ministry condemned "premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments," which jeopardizes the safety of personnel and violates mutual respect and peace principles.
Diplomatic tensions
Protests in India and Bangladesh's response
A major protest by Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu groups was held near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi. The protest was against alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. Protesters breached barricades, leading to police intervention. In response to these incidents, Bangladesh summoned the Indian envoy over security concerns affecting its missions in India.
Visa suspension
Bangladesh's visa operations suspended amid security concerns
Bangladesh has also reportedly suspended visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri due to security concerns. The assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Tripura also announced a similar suspension after protests outside its mission on Sunday. This diplomatic row comes against the backdrop of strained India-Bangladesh ties, which have been affected by various factors, including former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court and Bangladesh seeking her handover from India.
Political tensions
Bangladesh's concerns over India's political statements
Bangladesh had earlier summoned Verma on December 14 over "provocative statements" and concerns about the security situation. Dhaka had sought India's help in preventing those accused of killing Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi from entering Indian territory. The diplomatic exchanges come amid heightened political tensions in Bangladesh and increased sensitivity around the safety of diplomatic missions.