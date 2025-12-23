Next Article
Bengaluru man kills wife, tries to pass it off as accident
India
In Bengaluru, 64-year-old Ananth allegedly killed his wife Gayathri, 55, on Saturday by hitting her with a stone at a site in Bagalur.
He then tried to make it look like a road accident, telling people their scooter was hit by another bike and that she was run over.
Police saw through the cover-up
Ananth called for an ambulance and Gayathri was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
But traffic police noticed things didn't add up during the mortuary check and tipped off local cops.
After questioning, Ananth admitted he'd planned the murder because of ongoing family disputes.
He claimed he couldn't handle Gayathri's harassment anymore and said divorce hadn't worked out.
The couple has a college-going daughter.