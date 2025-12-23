Bengaluru man kills wife, tries to pass it off as accident

Police saw through the cover-up

Ananth called for an ambulance and Gayathri was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

But traffic police noticed things didn't add up during the mortuary check and tipped off local cops.

After questioning, Ananth admitted he'd planned the murder because of ongoing family disputes.

He claimed he couldn't handle Gayathri's harassment anymore and said divorce hadn't worked out.

The couple has a college-going daughter.