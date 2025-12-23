Christmas week bank holidays: Northeast states get extra-long breaks India Dec 23, 2025

Banks across India will be closed on December 25 for Christmas, but in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, there are several additional state-specific bank holidays between December 24 and 31.

Manipur will observe a bank holiday on December 31 for Imoinu Iratpa/New Year's Eve.

These extra days off are thanks to a mix of local festivals and state observances stacked up during the festive season.