Christmas week bank holidays: Northeast states get extra-long breaks
Banks across India will be closed on December 25 for Christmas, but in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, there are several additional state-specific bank holidays between December 24 and 31.
Manipur will observe a bank holiday on December 31 for Imoinu Iratpa/New Year's Eve.
These extra days off are thanks to a mix of local festivals and state observances stacked up during the festive season.
What's the holiday schedule?
In these northeastern states, banks shut for Christmas Eve (Dec 24), then all-India closure for Christmas Day (Dec 25).
The break continues with another holiday on Dec 26 in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.
Nagaland adds one more on Dec 27. Meghalaya takes Dec 30 off for U Kiang Nangbah's Death Anniversary.
Finally, Mizoram and Manipur close out the year on Dec 31 for New Year's Eve or Imoinu Iratpa.
How does this affect you?
Digital banking—like net banking, UPI, and ATMs—will still work fine everywhere.
But if you need branch services or cheque clearing in these states, expect delays since those won't be available for several days straight.
So if you've got important transactions to make before New Year's Eve rolls around, best to plan ahead!