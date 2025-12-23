BJP leader's remarks toward visually impaired woman spark outrage
A video of Anju Bhargava, recently made vice president of BJP's Jabalpur city unit, has gone viral.
In it, she's seen verbally abusing and physically grabbing a visually impaired woman inside a church during protests over alleged religious conversions.
The clip has triggered widespread anger online.
What happened in the video?
Bhargava is seen twisting the woman's arms and making hurtful comments like she "will be blind in her next birth too."
She accused the woman of being involved in religious conversions as a "dhandha" (business) and earning money, and questioned her about bringing a child among Christians.
Why were they at the church?
Bhargava and members of Hindu Raksha Dal entered the church saying they were protesting alleged forced conversions.
They claimed that visually impaired students there were being influenced to convert—a claim that comes amid recent similar incidents in Jabalpur.
Political fallout
The incident drew strong criticism from Congress leaders and activists.
Congress's Supriya Shrinate shared the video, calling out Bhargava's actions as "cruelty" and saying, "This cruelty is the easiest way to advance in the BJP. These people are stains on society."
The episode has reignited debates about religious freedom and how marginalized groups are treated.