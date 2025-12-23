Navi Mumbai airport opens soon, but getting there isn't simple yet
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to open its doors on December 25, 2025, in Ulwe.
But heads up—there's no direct metro or express train to the airport right now.
Until new connections are built, travelers will need to mix and match suburban trains, busses, and road travel to reach the terminal.
Getting there: what you need to know
Suburban trains are budget-friendly but involve transfers and a final road stretch—expect 75 to 120+ minutes from South Mumbai during rush hour.
Busses are cheap too but can be slow with multiple changes and traffic delays.
If you're driving or taking a cab via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Sion-Panvel Highway, your trip could be anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours depending on where you start and city traffic.
Good news for the future: Metro Line 8 and Ulwe Coastal Road are in progress and should make airport access much smoother once they're done.
NMIA is being developed by CIDCO and is expected to handle a significant number of passengers a year when fully operational.