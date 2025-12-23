Navi Mumbai airport opens soon, but getting there isn't simple yet

Getting there: what you need to know

Suburban trains are budget-friendly but involve transfers and a final road stretch—expect 75 to 120+ minutes from South Mumbai during rush hour.

Busses are cheap too but can be slow with multiple changes and traffic delays.

If you're driving or taking a cab via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Sion-Panvel Highway, your trip could be anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours depending on where you start and city traffic.

Good news for the future: Metro Line 8 and Ulwe Coastal Road are in progress and should make airport access much smoother once they're done.

NMIA is being developed by CIDCO and is expected to handle a significant number of passengers a year when fully operational.