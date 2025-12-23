Goa's peak season slump: What's really going on?
Goa saw a surprising 20-30% drop in business this Christmas-New Year.
Even with more visitors—7.3 million domestic and over 336,000 international arrivals—local restaurants and hotels say the holiday buzz just isn't translating into business.
Why is business down despite more tourists?
It's been a tough season for locals. A tragic nightclub fire in December led to strict safety crackdowns and venue closures.
Flight cancelations hit after an IndiGo pilots' crisis, while new election rules forced events and music to stop early at night.
Add in three "dry days" with no alcohol sales, and it's easy to see why the usual party crowd thinned out.
High prices—and Bali steals the show
Travelers are also feeling the pinch from expensive flights, pricey taxis, and roadwork traffic jams.
Big events like Sunburn moved to Mumbai this year, taking crowds (and cash) with them.
Meanwhile, Bali villas are reportedly half the price of those in Goa—making some travelers rethink their holiday plans altogether.