Amid diplomatic row, Bangladesh's Delhi High Commission suspends visa services

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has suspended visa services due to the "prevailing security situation," The Hindu reported, citing diplomatic sources. The decision comes hours after India closed its visa application centers in Bangladesh, which were attacked by mobs following the assassination of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was shot on December 12 in Dhaka by unidentified assailants and succumbed to his injuries in Singapore.

Rising tensions Protests erupt in Kolkata over lynching of Hindu community member In Kolkata, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leaders protested outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. The protests were against attacks on the Hindu community, in particular the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. This incident has further strained relations between India and Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest in the latter country.

Election pledge Bangladesh's Chief Advisor reaffirms commitment to upcoming elections Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has reiterated his commitment to hold general elections on February 12. He made this announcement during a phone call with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor on Monday evening. He disclosed on X that the discussions included trade negotiations, democratic transition, and the murder of political activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

Protest warning Inqilab Moncho threatens mass movement against interim government Inqilab Moncho, which rose to prominence during the 'July Uprising' in Bangladesh, has threatened a mass movement against the interim government if justice isn't served for Hadi's murder. Abdullah Al Jaber, the organization's member secretary, issued the warning during an emergency press conference. The group had previously given a 24-hour ultimatum after Hadi's funeral, but claimed no action was taken by authorities.