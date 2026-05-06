Bengaluru plans 73-km elevated metro from Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi

State approval pending construction earliest 2029

If approved by the state government, a detailed project report comes next, but don't expect construction before 2029.

There's also a planned 5-kilometer spur leading to Anekal's upcoming sports complex (think: an 80,000-seat cricket stadium).

It is part of a broader expansion plan that aims to take Bengaluru's total metro network to nearly 468km, putting it right up there with Delhi-NCR.