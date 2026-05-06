Bengaluru plans 73-km elevated metro from Kalena Agrahara to Kadugodi
India
Bengaluru might soon get a massive 73-kilometer elevated metro corridor, connecting Kalena Agrahara in the south to Kadugodi Tree Park in the east.
The route will pass through fast-growing suburbs like Bannerghatta, Jigani, Sarjapur, and Varthur Kodi, making commutes between the city's southern and eastern tech hubs way smoother.
State approval pending construction earliest 2029
If approved by the state government, a detailed project report comes next, but don't expect construction before 2029.
There's also a planned 5-kilometer spur leading to Anekal's upcoming sports complex (think: an 80,000-seat cricket stadium).
It is part of a broader expansion plan that aims to take Bengaluru's total metro network to nearly 468km, putting it right up there with Delhi-NCR.