Bengaluru teacher booked for deceit after woman pregnant India Sep 24, 2025

A Bengaluru school PE teacher has been booked after allegedly impregnating a divorced woman he was living with and then leaving her.

On September 20, he reportedly moved out of their rented home in Gottigere with his parents, taking the woman's pregnancy report and some belongings.

The woman filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, leading to an FIR for sexual intercourse by deceitful means.