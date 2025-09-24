Next Article
Bengaluru teacher booked for deceit after woman pregnant
India
A Bengaluru school PE teacher has been booked after allegedly impregnating a divorced woman he was living with and then leaving her.
On September 20, he reportedly moved out of their rented home in Gottigere with his parents, taking the woman's pregnancy report and some belongings.
The woman filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, leading to an FIR for sexual intercourse by deceitful means.
Teacher claims he still wants to marry her
The couple had recently discussed marriage, but the teacher kept postponing it, saying he needed his parents' approval.
After leaving, he released a video on Wednesday claiming he left to sort out a land issue—not to cheat—and said he's still willing to marry her.
Police are investigating the case as things unfold.