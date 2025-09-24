Tezpur University probe ordered after singer Zubeen's death

Amid backlash, university to set up statue of Garg

The district administration has ordered an inquiry, with results expected in 10 days.

Amid the backlash, the Public Relations Officer has resigned over concerns about leadership and reputation.

Responding to student demands, the university now plans to set up a statue of Garg on campus and is considering awarding him an honorary doctorate.

Faculty and students have also called for the Vice-Chancellor's removal to restore trust on campus.