Tezpur University probe ordered after singer Zubeen's death
Tezpur University is facing a magisterial probe after holding classes and student elections on September 21, right in the middle of Assam's official mourning for beloved singer Zubeen Garg.
The university didn't lower its flag or issue timely condolences, which upset students—many of whom say Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh made insensitive remarks when approached by students demanding an apology regarding the university's handling of the mourning period.
Amid backlash, university to set up statue of Garg
The district administration has ordered an inquiry, with results expected in 10 days.
Amid the backlash, the Public Relations Officer has resigned over concerns about leadership and reputation.
Responding to student demands, the university now plans to set up a statue of Garg on campus and is considering awarding him an honorary doctorate.
Faculty and students have also called for the Vice-Chancellor's removal to restore trust on campus.