Mysuru to be renamed Mahisuru? Local committee proposes change

Mahisha Dasara celebrations were held at Town Hall

Because of restrictions near the Mahishasura statue at Chamundi Hills, the Mahisha Dasara event moved to Town Hall with tight security and police orders in place.

Organizers like Jnanaprakash Swami called the festival a religious right and criticized officials for limiting their traditions.

Attendees paid respects with flowers to Buddha, B.R. Ambedkar, and Mahishasura.