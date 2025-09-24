Next Article
Mysuru to be renamed Mahisuru? Local committee proposes change
India
A local committee wants to rename Mysuru to Mahisuru, saying it's time to honor Mahisha as a "benevolent Buddhist ruler" rather than the demon he's often called in legends.
Their recent proposal also includes plans for an Emperor Ashoka statue and annual floral tributes during Dasara.
Mahisha Dasara celebrations were held at Town Hall
Because of restrictions near the Mahishasura statue at Chamundi Hills, the Mahisha Dasara event moved to Town Hall with tight security and police orders in place.
Organizers like Jnanaprakash Swami called the festival a religious right and criticized officials for limiting their traditions.
Attendees paid respects with flowers to Buddha, B.R. Ambedkar, and Mahishasura.