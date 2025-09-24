CBSE to conduct 2 board exams every year from 2026

Key details about the new exam pattern

Both exams will cover the full syllabus, with fixed dates for major subjects like Science and Maths.

Everyone has to take the first exam, but you can try to improve your marks in up to three subjects during the second round.

Miss three or more subjects? You'll be marked as "Essential Repeat" for next year.

There are also special provisions for sports students, winter-bound schools, and Children With Special Needs (CWSN), making sure everyone gets a fair chance.

Results come out in April (first exam) and June (second), followed by options for re-evaluation if needed.