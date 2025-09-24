CBSE to conduct 2 board exams every year from 2026
Big change coming for Class 10 students: starting in 2026, CBSE will conduct two board exams every year.
The first exam runs from February 17 to March 6, and the second from May 5-20.
This move is meant to lower stress and support steady learning, so students have more than one shot at their best scores.
Key details about the new exam pattern
Both exams will cover the full syllabus, with fixed dates for major subjects like Science and Maths.
Everyone has to take the first exam, but you can try to improve your marks in up to three subjects during the second round.
Miss three or more subjects? You'll be marked as "Essential Repeat" for next year.
There are also special provisions for sports students, winter-bound schools, and Children With Special Needs (CWSN), making sure everyone gets a fair chance.
Results come out in April (first exam) and June (second), followed by options for re-evaluation if needed.