Rains threaten cotton harvest in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Cottonseed prices have slipped by 10%, dragging raw cotton rates down too.

Some experts think only around 10% of early-planted fields are really at risk, but others note certain regions could feel it more.

Meanwhile in Punjab, the Agriculture Minister wants the Cotton Corporation of India to step in as prices fall and this year's kharif cotton acreage dips to 109.64 lakh hectares.