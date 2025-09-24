Rains threaten cotton harvest in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Unexpected rains have hit cotton farms in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, leaving farmers worried about their harvests.
Areas like Yadgir and Shahpur got drenched, which means cotton will arrive late to markets after Dussehra.
Right now, daily arrivals are low—about 30,000 bales—and prices (₹5.6K-7.5K per quintal) are sitting below the government's minimum support price.
Cottonseed prices have slipped by 10%
Cottonseed prices have slipped by 10%, dragging raw cotton rates down too.
Some experts think only around 10% of early-planted fields are really at risk, but others note certain regions could feel it more.
Meanwhile in Punjab, the Agriculture Minister wants the Cotton Corporation of India to step in as prices fall and this year's kharif cotton acreage dips to 109.64 lakh hectares.