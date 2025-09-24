Meet India's 1st woman fighter pilot to lead MiG-21 flypast
Squadron Leader Priya Sharma is about to make history as one of the six pilots flying the Indian Air Force's final MiG-21 BISON sorties.
The farewell event, happening September 26 at Chandigarh, marks a big moment for Indian aviation and will see top IAF leaders in attendance.
From dreaming of jets to flying them
Growing up in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Sharma dreamed of jets like Jaguars and Hawks.
She earned her engineering degree before joining the Air Force Academy in 2018—where she was the only woman fighter pilot in her batch and became IAF's seventh female fighter pilot.
Her training took her to Hakimpet and Bidar air stations.
Sharma's journey reflects the changing landscape of military aviation
Sharma's spot in this historic flypast isn't just personal—it signals a new era as more women join frontline squadrons.
She also flew formation sorties during another MiG-21 farewell at Nal Air Force Station last month.
Her journey shows how opportunities for women in India's military aviation are truly taking off.