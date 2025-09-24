Next Article
Man gets 10 years in jail for raping daughter
India
A Mumbai court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter, an offense that came to light in 2018.
The crime came to light when doctors discovered the girl was pregnant, leading to a police case under the POCSO Act.
Judge noted family struggled since 2018
Even though both the girl and her mother gave statements that didn't support the charges during trial, DNA and medical evidence confirmed what happened.
The judge gave the minimum sentence allowed by law, noting how the family has struggled since 2018—especially with the mother raising three daughters alone.
Despite her request for early release due to financial hardship, the court found no reason for leniency since strong forensic proof was never challenged.