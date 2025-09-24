Next Article
UNESCO heritage tag for Vadnagar would be global recognition
Vadnagar in Gujarat—where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born—was recently nominated by India for UNESCO's tentative World Heritage list, around the time of Modi's 75th birthday.
If selected, Vadnagar would join other globally recognized heritage sites.
Vadnagar's story, history, temples
Vadnagar isn't just about politics—it's got nearly 2,700 years of history, with ancient trade links and archeological finds from Greco-Indian coins to Roman-era seals.
The town is still buzzing today with old temples and a new archeology museum was inaugurated in January 2025.
This nomination is all about putting Vadnagar—and its story—on the world map.