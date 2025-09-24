UNESCO heritage tag for Vadnagar would be global recognition

Vadnagar's story, history, temples

Vadnagar isn't just about politics—it's got nearly 2,700 years of history, with ancient trade links and archeological finds from Greco-Indian coins to Roman-era seals.

The town is still buzzing today with old temples and a new archeology museum was inaugurated in January 2025.

This nomination is all about putting Vadnagar—and its story—on the world map.