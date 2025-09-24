Next Article
NewsBytes Explainer: Why 'Cold start' military drill is a big deal
India
India is about to launch its first-ever military drone exercise, called "Cold Start," in early October.
All branches of the armed forces are joining in to test out drones and anti-drone tech.
It's a big step toward making unmanned systems a key part of India's rapid-response strategy—and it definitely signals to Pakistan that India's military game is leveling up.
Shifting gears: From traditional to tech-driven warfare
"Cold Start" isn't just another drill—it shows how India is updating its old-school playbook from the early 2000s.
The focus now? Fast, precise strikes using drones, without crossing nuclear lines.
By putting drones front and center, India hopes to keep rivals on their toes and boost its deterrence power—especially when it comes to Pakistan.